'Maha' link continues to haunt Mandya as district reports 62 new COVID-19 positive cases

Mandya district recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. A total of 62 people tested positive for the virus, including 33 male and 29 female. All have a travel history to Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra link has turned into a headache for the district administration, as thousands of migrants are entering the district every day. Most of the migrants are to K R Pet and Nagamangala taluks. The district administration has made all arrangements to shift the migrants to quarantine directly from check posts, as a precautionary measure. They are being tested for COVID-19.

The number of positive cases has seen a rise, since a week. The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Mandya district was 36, as on May 14. The spike in the number of cases after that had increased the tally to 89 as on May 18. On Tuesday, 62 cases were confirmed positive, the highest so far. With this, the number of cases stands at 151. This is expected to rise by evening.

Meanwhile, the Hassan district too reported three positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. This includes two female and a male, all having a travel history to Mumbai.