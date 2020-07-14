Mandya secures 63.82%; retains 21st place

Commerce topper H Vidhi, who has secured 97.5%, seen with faculty members of Carmel’s II PU College in Mandya on Tuesday. DH PHOTO

Mandya district retained the 21st slot, securing 63.82% in PU results. Last year, it was 63.08%.

Out of 12,602 students appeared for the exam, 8,042 students have passed. In Arts stream, 3,379 students appeared and only 1,314 have passed (38.89%). In Commerce, 4,979 students appeared and 3,431 have passed (68.91%) and in Science stream, out of 4,244 students, 3,297 students have passed (77.69%).

Girls outshined boys in Mandya district also. Out of 8,296 girls, 5,274 have passed, with 63.57%. Out of 6,900 boys, only 3,449 have passed with 49.99%.

DDPU Guruswamy said, "If the students of Arts stream had worked hard, the district would have been in a better position. Most of the Arts students have failed. The parents should ensure that their children concentrate on studies. The department too will take suitable measures."

