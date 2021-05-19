Mangaluru City Corporation opens 10 Decentralised Triage Centres for Covid-19

Following the government’s direction, the Mangaluru City Corporation has declared 10 Urban Public Health Centres (UPHC) in its limits as Decentralised Triage Centres (DTC).

The state government has issued directions to check the transmission of Covid-19 at the ward-level. Several patients who do not require hospitalisation are getting admitted to the hospital. As a result, those who are in need of hospitalisation find it difficult to get one. Accordingly, the government has directed ULBs to have DTCs.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that the DTCs will monitor patients tested positive for Covid-19 and advise them suitably to be under home isolation or get themselves admitted to Covid Care Centres (CCC) or to hospitals depending on their condition.

The DTCs will be managed by medical interns/ PG students from Fr Muller Medical College, Kanachur Medical College and Srinivas Medical College. They will be guided by the medical officer from the health department. Nodal officers appointed by the MCC will support the centres.

As soon as the data of the positive patients are received at the district war room from the state war room, the process of tele-triaging will be carried out for all positive cases. Based on tele-triaging, and by knowing their health condition, the positive cases will be categorised into – hospitalisation, covid care centre, home isolation, already hospitalised or unresponsive. Those who have been recommended for home isolation will be visited by health workers and Asha workers of the respective PHCs. They will be given medical kit containing zinc, vitamin and other tablets, he said.

A tele triaging wing function from the district war room to know the needs of the patients. The UPHCs, declared as DTCs in Mangaluru city, are at Bejai, Bunder, Jeppu, Lady Hill/ Kasaba Bengre, Ekkur, Padil, Shaktinagar, Kulai, Kunjathbail and Surathkal.