Mysuru region receives good spell of rain

Gayathri G R, DHNS, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan,
  • Apr 14 2021, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 23:02 ist
A waterlogged road in Hassan on Wednesday. Credit: DH Photo

Parts of Mysuru city, surrounding areas and taluks received a good spell of rains, on Wednesday evening.

Rains, accompanied by heavy winds, that started at around 6:30 pm, continued for more than an hour in parts of the city.

Hassan city and parts of the district also received a good spell of rains on Wednesday, accompanied by thunder and lightning, poured for more than an hour in the evening.

Hassan city and surrounding areas, parts of Alur and Sakleshpur taluks experienced good rains. This resulted in water logging of roads in Hassan city, causing inconvenience to road users. The climate remained overcast from afternoon. It started pouring from 3.30 pm and continued for over an hour.

Parts of Mandya district also received heavy rains with thunder and lightning. K R Pet, Kikkeri, Pandavapura, Melkote experienced heavy rain in the afternoon. Mandya, Nagamangala, Adichunchanagiri, Srirangapatna, Maddur received rains in the evening.

 

