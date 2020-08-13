Mysuru sees more Covid-19 recoveries than fresh cases

The district is witnessing more number of discharges than the positive cases. However, there is no decline in the number of fresh cases reported every day.

The district recorded 522 fresh cases, while 637 persons were discharged from hospital after recovery, on Thursday. While the number of positive cases on Wednesday was 544 and 668 persons discharged from hospital.

With this, the district has recorded 8,989 positive cases. With the recovery of 5,418 persons, there are 3,297 active cases. Of 522 fresh cases, 264 are contacts of infected, 69 ILI, 10 SARI and 179 persons have travel history.

With 12 deaths, including a 24 year-old-male on Thursday, the death toll increased to 274 as on August 13. All the 12 deceased were suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). The Health department authorities have observed a total of 49,701 persons. While 22,275 completed isolation period of 14 days, 24,129 are under isolation. The district administration has declared 96 fresh containment zones.

According to sources, as the Health Department is facing staff shortage to handle Covid-19 cases, due to a shortage in ‘D’ group employees.

It is alleged that there is a delay in conducting the procedures after the death of the patient. However, an officer explained that the process will be delayed as certain guidelines have to be followed.