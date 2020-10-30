Mysuru stands second after Bengaluru in Covid deaths

With Covid-19 deaths nearing 1,000 mark, Mysuru district stands second in the state covid tally, after Bengaluru Urban, as on Friday.

However, compared to earlier months, the positive and death rates have come down. The district has reported a total of 47,523 Covid positive cases, with 956 of them succumbing to the infection. The district administration and the Health department authorities have observed a total of 3,11,417 persons. A total of 2,5,747 have completed 7-day isolation and 8,147 are under isolation across the district.

The authorities have tested a total of 3,31,200 samples - 2,97,398 in government facility and 33,820 in private labs. So far, 47,523 have tested positive and 44,786 persons have recovered.

The constant efforts of the district administration and the Health department in containing the infection has resulted in the decline of Covid cases. The Covid- related fatality rate has come down in the district since the last one month. The death rate has declined to 1.3% from 2.1%, as the authorities have ramped up Covid tests.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has directed the concerned authorities to take all the necessary measures to combat the spread of the infection. The DC has urged the industrialists to subject their employees for Covid tests repeatedly.

The DC urged the members of Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Mysore Industries Association to identify a place to enable the district administration to conduct free test for the employees.

The DC also asked the members to give special attention to the employees above 50 years and they should be subject to Covid test if they are symptomatic. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr T Amarnath, Mysuru City Corporation Health Officer Dr D G Nagaraju are also directed to take measures to ensure safety of the employees.

According to the DC, the district administration has conducted a survey in April and May and there are 3.4 lakh people in the district above 60 years and 96,000 of them have medical comorbidities. Anganwadi and ASHA workers are visiting houses regularly but, many are reluctant to undergo test. “We have decided to use the service of mobile lab service,” she said.

Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) are being conducted to check the infection. Although test reports will be available within 20 minutes in RAT, the results are not 100% accurate, as it will not detect the virus, if the virus load is minimal. Thus, the district administration has decided to conduct 90% RT PCR test from November, the DC said.