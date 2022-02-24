Mysuru: Three of family end lives over financial crisis

Three members of a family ended their lives by consuming pesticides in the city on Thursday.

The police said the deceased are Sathya Prasad (54), Annapurna (50) and Gaurav (21), residents of Hemavathi Nagar.

A financial crisis is said to be the reason for the suicide.

Sathya Prasad was a kerosene dealer and had taken a petrol bunk on lease near Ibdane in Hassan taluk a few months ago. He had borrowed loans from finance companies and banks for investment. As there was no expected income from the petrol bunk, he suffered huge losses. Later, he handed over the bunk to another person.

He purchased a house in Hemavathi Nagar after selling his old house. His family members were depressed as the documents of the new house were not in order. Their car was seized by a private finance company for non-payment of dues, recently. Upset over the developments, they took the extreme step, the police said.

Their son Gaurav is studying engineering at a college in Mysuru.

