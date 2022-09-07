NIA sleuths seize digital devices, used ammunition during raid

The NIA sleuths during their search operations at multiple locations in Mysuru, Kodagu, and Dakshina Kannada districts in connection with the probe into the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru on Wednesday have seized digital devices, used ammunition, improvised arms, cash, incriminating documents, pamphlets, and literature.

In a press release, the NIA said that investigations have revealed that the accused persons, who were active members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) had planned and committed the murder of Praveen Nettaru as part of a larger conspiracy to strike terror amongst the members of a section of society.

The NIA conducted search operations in 33 locations in three districts. The case was initially registered at Bellare police station in Dakshina Kannada on July 27, after Nettaru was hacked to death on July 26 night and was later re-registered by the NIA on August 4. The Dakshina Kannada police had arrested 10 persons in connection with the murder.