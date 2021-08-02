Night patrolling intensified at BRT Tiger Reserve limits

The Forest department has intensified night patrolling at Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve limits to curb poaching and smuggling activities.

The officials were able to stop an attempt for poaching and also smuggling on account of intensified patrolling. In all, nine people were arrested in two incidents.

Speaking to DH, Deputy Conservator of Forest BRT Tiger Reserve, G Santosh Kumar said, "The staff crunch has slightly eased after the appointments of deputy range forest officers. Vehicles have also been provided. Night patrolling has been intensified.”