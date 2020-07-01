Nitte develops contactless Covid-19 temperature detector 'Celcius'

Faculty members of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, NMAM Institute of Technology (Nitte) have designed and developed a simple and cost-effective touchless temperature detector ‘Celcius’ for the thermal screening of its employees.

In every organisation, it has been made compulsory to check the body temperature of each employee while entering the workplace.

The developed product helps read the body temperature upon sensing the presence of the forehead of a person. The product has features, such as automatic detection, separate indication for normal temperature and fever in the system.

The product was launched by Dr Niranjan N Chiplunkar, Principal, NMAMIT, Nitte. Sukesh Rao M, Associate Professor, Dileep Kumar M J and Prajwal Hegde, Assistant Professors in the Department of Electronics and Communication, were involved in the design and development of this cost-effective equipment.