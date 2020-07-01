Nitte develops contactless temperature detector

Nitte develops contactless Covid-19 temperature detector 'Celcius'

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 01 2020, 17:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2020, 17:02 ist
Touchless temperature detector 'Celcius' developed by faculty members of Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, NMAM Institute of Technology, Nitte. DH Photo

Faculty members of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, NMAM Institute of Technology (Nitte) have designed and developed a simple and cost-effective touchless temperature detector ‘Celcius’ for the thermal screening of its employees.

In every organisation, it has been made compulsory to check the body temperature of each employee while entering the workplace.

The developed product helps read the body temperature upon sensing the presence of the forehead of a person. The product has features, such as automatic detection, separate indication for normal temperature and fever in the system.

The product was launched by Dr Niranjan N Chiplunkar, Principal, NMAMIT, Nitte. Sukesh Rao M, Associate Professor, Dileep Kumar M J and Prajwal Hegde, Assistant Professors in the Department of Electronics and Communication, were involved in the design and development of this cost-effective equipment. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Temperature
Fever
COVID-19
Karnataka
Mangaluru
Nitte

What's Brewing

'They want to kill me’: Covid-19 patients's delirium

'They want to kill me’: Covid-19 patients's delirium

Coronavirus: Not all, but why do few infect others?

Coronavirus: Not all, but why do few infect others?

Top alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India

Top alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India

What changes Putin is proposing to Russian constitution

What changes Putin is proposing to Russian constitution

Many U’khand villagers rely on Nepalese mobile towers

Many U’khand villagers rely on Nepalese mobile towers

Covid-19: The final straw for India's airlines?

Covid-19: The final straw for India's airlines?

Wake up dadu: 3-yr-old to grandpa killed in J&K attack

Wake up dadu: 3-yr-old to grandpa killed in J&K attack

 