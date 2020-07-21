No nod for new schools this academic year

The 2020-21 academic year will be considered a "Zero year" as the Primary and Secondary Education Department will not grant permission for opening of any new school - government or private - during the year.

The department had received more than 1,800 applications seeking permission for opening new schools. However, the processing of the application has been stalled. According to a source, given the uncertainty over reopening of schools and colleges, the government has directed to halt the entire process of approving new schools in the state.