No nod for new schools this academic year

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 21 2020, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 21:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The 2020-21 academic year will be considered a "Zero year" as the Primary and Secondary Education Department will not grant permission for opening of any new school - government or private - during the year.

The department had received more than 1,800 applications seeking permission for opening new schools. However, the processing of the application has been stalled. According to a source, given the uncertainty over reopening of schools and colleges, the government has directed to halt the entire process of approving new schools in the state.

