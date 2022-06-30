Placard campaign initiated against beheading of Udaipur tailor

In a protest against the beheading of Kanhaiya Lal by Gos Mohammad and Riyaz at Udaipur in Rajasthan, recently, the members of Yuva Brigade launched a poster and placard campaign in parts of Nanjangud and T Narsipur in Mysuru district on Thursday.

The members of Yuva Brigade displayed posters and placards in shops and other business establishments of consenting Hindus. The poster reads: “Naanu Sathya Helalla. Sathya Helidavara Para Nilluvadu Ialla. Naanu Badava. Nanna Kutumba Nannanne Nambikondide. Nanna Kathannu Seelabedi”. It means: “I will not tell any truth. I will not even stand by those who tell the truth. I am poor. My family is dependent on me. Please do not behead me”.

The posters can be seen in shops on Angadi Beedhi, Bazar Street, Rastrapathi Road and other prime locations in Nanjangud. They were seen on pushcarts of street vendors too.

Read | Udaipur horror: Killers had plans to murder another businessman

S Chandrashekar, a native of Nanjangud and Mysuru division convenor of Yuva Brigade, said, “Muslim fundamentalists and anti-nationals are targeting poor and middle-class people, of late. Earlier, they had killed a flower vendor. Now, they have beheaded a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, to cause terror in the minds of the people. In view of creating awareness about the motive and modus operandi of Islamic fundamentalists and anti-nationals, we have launched a poster and placard campaign,” he said.

Chetan Ranganath, T Narsipur town convenor of Yuva Brigade, said that it is a small initiative to create awareness among the people that the Islamic fundamentalists and anti-national elements are targeting poor and middle-class people.

“It is inhuman to behead Kanhaiya Lal for supporting Nupur Sharma, the former spokesperson of BJP, against whom cases have been filed, for commenting in an objectionable way against Islam. The fundamentalists are spreading terror among the people. If there is a case against Nupur Sharma, law will take its own course. Is supporting an accused such an unpardonable crime?” he asked.