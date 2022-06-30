Placard campaign initiated against beheading of tailor

Placard campaign initiated against beheading of Udaipur tailor

Yuva Brigade claims initiative is to create awareness against fundamentalists

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jun 30 2022, 18:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2022, 18:20 ist
T Narsipur Yuva Brigade convenor Chetan Ranganath, with fellow members and traders, in T Narsipur, Mysuru district on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo

In a protest against the beheading of Kanhaiya Lal by Gos Mohammad and Riyaz at Udaipur in Rajasthan, recently, the members of Yuva Brigade launched a poster and placard campaign in parts of Nanjangud and T Narsipur in Mysuru district on Thursday.

The members of Yuva Brigade displayed posters and placards in shops and other business establishments of consenting Hindus. The poster reads: “Naanu Sathya Helalla. Sathya Helidavara Para Nilluvadu Ialla. Naanu Badava. Nanna Kutumba Nannanne Nambikondide. Nanna Kathannu Seelabedi”. It means: “I will not tell any truth. I will not even stand by those who tell the truth. I am poor. My family is dependent on me. Please do not behead me”.

The posters can be seen in shops on Angadi Beedhi, Bazar Street, Rastrapathi Road and other prime locations in Nanjangud. They were seen on pushcarts of street vendors too.

Read | Udaipur horror: Killers had plans to murder another businessman

S Chandrashekar, a native of Nanjangud and Mysuru division convenor of Yuva Brigade, said, “Muslim fundamentalists and anti-nationals are targeting poor and middle-class people, of late. Earlier, they had killed a flower vendor. Now, they have beheaded a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, to cause terror in the minds of the people. In view of creating awareness about the motive and modus operandi of Islamic fundamentalists and anti-nationals, we have launched a poster and placard campaign,” he said.

Chetan Ranganath, T Narsipur town convenor of Yuva Brigade, said that it is a small initiative to create awareness among the people that the Islamic fundamentalists and anti-national elements are targeting poor and middle-class people.

“It is inhuman to behead Kanhaiya Lal for supporting Nupur Sharma, the former spokesperson of BJP, against whom cases have been filed, for commenting in an objectionable way against Islam. The fundamentalists are spreading terror among the people. If there is a case against Nupur Sharma, law will take its own course. Is supporting an accused such an unpardonable crime?” he asked.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mysuru
Karnataka
Udaipur
Rajasthan
protest

What's Brewing

10 things you should know about Maharashtra CM Shinde

10 things you should know about Maharashtra CM Shinde

Alpine launch project to find women F1 drivers by 2030

Alpine launch project to find women F1 drivers by 2030

‘An invisible cage’: How China is policing the future

‘An invisible cage’: How China is policing the future

How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

How women water warriors are transforming parched lands

How women water warriors are transforming parched lands

 