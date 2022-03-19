Railway police rescue passenger from falling on track

Railway Police, on Saturday, rescued a passenger who slipped and fell on the platform when he was boarding the moving train and the video has gone viral on social media networking sites.

Hubballi-Bengaluru Inter-City -Siddaganga Express arrived at Davangere and it started departing the railway station after two to three minutes. A family rushed towards the train with the baggage. A woman and children boarded the moving train and the man lost his balance and fell while he was boarding the train with baggage.

Railway police Nagaraj B R who was there at the station pulled him towards the platform and rescued him. Later, the train was stopped and he boarded the train.

The video footage of the incident was recorded in surveillance cameras in the railway station and it has done viral on social media now.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: