Rangayana resumes weekend plays with Covid-19 guidelines in place

Mysuru-based Rangayana repertory is resuming weekend plays after a long break taken from October 25 due to the Covid-19 crisis. The last physical play at Rangayana was staged on March 5.

For a change, technicians of the repertory are acting in the play. There will be only two technicians -- music assistant R C Dhananjaya and light designer Mahesh Kalletti -- in the play.

Exploration

Rangayana Director Addanda C Cariyappa said the play will be staged on the last day of 'Navaratri', that is Ayudha Puja, on October 25 at Bhoomigeetha Auditorium. “There is a potential among all artistes and technicians of Rangayana. We are exploring new possibilities for the artistic expression of theatre. The play is being staged with the support of senior Rangayana artistes and is directed by R C Dhananjaya. He himself has scored the music. Penned by Kavya Nagara Nagarakatte, the plot is a conversation between Krishna and Arjuna for a better understanding of man and woman,” he said.

Cariyappa said that weekend plays will continue regularly from October 25 by following Covid-19 protocols and guidelines. “As we have to learn to live with Covid, even during the last eight months, Rangayana was active. Online ‘Vachakabhinaya’ of two works were held. Bharatiya Theatre Music Day was held to mark the birth anniversary of B V Karanth, two theatre training courses have been started. Preparations and rehearsals are on to adopt S L Bhyrappa’s ‘Parva’,” he said.

Guidelines

“All audience will be screened thermally. They will be provided hand sanitisers and wearing of masks is mandatory. Seating will be arranged to ensure social distancing. Plays will also be in line with Covid guidelines. Efforts will be made to ensure that minimum number of artistes will be on the stage,” Cariyappa said.