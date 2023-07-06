Residents nab man 'wearing burqa for free bus travel' in Karnataka

A 58-year-old man was nabbed by residents at the Sanshi bus stand in Kundgol taluk on Thursday, alleging that he was wearing burqa so as to avail the benefit of 'Shakti,' the free bus travel scheme for women.

The man, identified as Veerabhadra Ningayya, however denied the residents' charges.

When the burqa-clad person was sitting on a bench at the bus stand, locals observed the person's man-like behaviour.

They immediately informed the police, who arrived at the bus stand.

During inquiry, the police learnt that Ningayya is a native of Godageri village in Vijayapura district.

He came to Sanshi on a train from Bengaluru and reached the bus stand, where he found a bag with a burqa inside it.

Ningayya claimed that he wore the burqa, so that he could beg for alms in the bus stand.