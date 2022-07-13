Retired engineer sentenced to six years' imprisonment

Retired engineer sentenced to six years' imprisonment under corruption law, fined Rs 2.5 crore

The accused has been sentenced for amassing assets disproportionate to the known source of his income

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Jul 13 2022, 17:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 17:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Third Additional District and Sessions Judge B B Jakati and a special court for the trial of cases pertaining to the Prevention of Corruption Act, has sentenced N T Rajagopal, former executive engineer in the minor irrigation department, Haliyal, Uttara Kannada, to six years of simple imprisonment.

Rajagopal was serving in Mangaluru when the case was registered. The court has slapped him with a fine of Rs 2.5 crore.

The accused has been sentenced for amassing assets disproportionate to the known source of his income. The Lokayukta Police in Mangaluru had registered a case on March 17, 2010.

The accused retired from service on October 30, 2016, in the Panchayat Raj division at Yadgir.

Uttara Kannada
Corruption
Karnataka

