Rise in Covid cases a cause for worry in Dakshina Kannada district

Though Covid-19 cases are under control in the various districts in Karnataka, the number of cases continue to rise in Dakshina Kannada district. The cases in the district crossed more than 300, despite strict measures taken by the district administration.

The authorities have made RT-PCR negative certificate mandatory for those arriving from Kasargod and Maharashtra. The tests are conducted at the railway stations. Only those with negative certificates are allowed to enter the district.

The students from Kerala who had entered the district with negative certificate were found to be infected with Covid-19. Following which, the district administration had decided to check the authenticity of negative certificate. A total of 228 students from Kerala who arrived with negative certificate had tested positive after arriving in the district.

“Students enter the district by showing negative certificate at the border. Such students should remain in quarantine for seven days in the district. However, after seven days, the students are tested positive in the district,” said an officer from the Health department.

Meanwhile, about 75 per cent of the infected in the district have preferred home isolation. This has become a headache to the Health department to monitor the infected. There are 36 Covid Care Centres in the district with more than 2,700 beds. The district has more than 3,200 active cases.

However, about 75 per cent of the infected are undergoing treatment while being in home isolation.

“It is difficult to monitor those in home isolation. The Health staff visit their houses and enquire about their health. The primary and secondary contacts of the infected are traced and their health condition is also being monitored. Steps have been taken to ensure that the infection does not spread from the Covid Care Centres, as well,” said DHO Dr Kishore Kumar.