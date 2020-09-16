Sandalwood durgs case: African drug peddler nabbed by CCB

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police investigating into the Sandalwood drug scandal have arrested a foreign national who was supplying drugs to the big parties attended by celebrities, and VVIPs. The arrested has been identified as Benald Uddena, an African national.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said, "Benald is the important peddler of the case. He was supplying drugs to the parties organised by the persons already arrested in the NDPS case. During the investigation, police got three other names of African drug peddlers who are supplying drugs to these parties. But, after zeroing down on Benald the police learned it was he who was peddling drugs in three other assumed names identified as Blackie, Coke and John."

"He will be taken into police custody for further investigation," he added.

According to an investigating officer, they are verifying if Beland was arrested earlier along with his passport and visa details. He is the second African to get arrested in this case.

Earlier, they had arrested Loum Pepper Samba, who is currently in judicial custody.