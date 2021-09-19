SDA exams held in Mysuru, safety measures followed

The written exams conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) for the appointment of Second Division Assistant (SDA) and junior assistant posts in Karnataka government service were conducted with safety measures in Mysuru on Sunday.

Thousands of aspirants appeared for the exams held at 42 centres in the district. In all, 16,990 aspirants had registered for the exam. While 10,736 students appeared, 6,254 students were absent, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner B S Manjunathaswamy, who is district in-charge for the exam.

The exams were held between 10 am and 11.30 am and 2 pm and 3.30 pm. Prohibitory orders were imposed in 200 mts radius at all the centres.