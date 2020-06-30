Shivamogga records 22 Covid-19 cases

Fear has gripped Shivamogga, on Tuesday, as it recorded 22 Covid-19 cases, the highest in a day so far.

With this, the number of cases rose to 173. Of the 22 cases, eight cases belong to Shikaripur, seven - Bhadravathi, three - Thirthahalli, two - Shivamogga, and one each at Hosanagar and Sorab.

The cases include a 26-year-old male (P-14378), returnee from Bengaluru, a 53-year-old male (P-14379), contact of P-9546, a 39-year-old female (P-14380), contact of P-11197, a 26-year-old female (P-14381), contact of P-10827, a six-year-old boy (P-14382), contact of P-10827, a 44-year-old female (P-14383), contact of P- 10827, a 44-year-old female (P-14383), contact of P-10827, a 56-year-old male (P-14385), contact of P-10827, 39-year-old male (P-14386), returnee from Qatar.

A 32-year-old male (P-14387), a 46-year-old female (P-14388), returnee from Tamil Nadu, a 31-year-old male (P-14389), with inter-district travel history, a 57-year-old male (P-14390), returnee from Tamil Nadu, a 26-year-old female (P-14391), contact of 10830, a 42-year-old male (P-14392), contact of P- 9546, a two-year-old boy (P-14393), contact of P-11197, a three-year-old girl (P-14394), contact of P-11197, a five-year-old boy (P-14395), contact of P- 11197.

A 64-year-old male (P-14396), a 28-year old female (P-14397), with inter-district travel history, a 35-year-old male (P-14398), contact of P-9546 and a 52-year-old male (P-14399) were tested positive. They are undergoing treatment in District McGann hospital.

Speaking to DH, Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar said, as many as 22 areas in the district have been declared as containment zones, and four more areas are likely to be declared shortly. Of the 22 cases, only five are new cases, and the remaining persons are either primary contacts of Covid-19 patients or with travel history. There are no statistics to prove community transmission.

He said, the district administration is collecting throat swabs of people in high-risk zones such as Durgigudi, Gandhi Bazaar, Nehru Road, known for crowds. Besides, the primary importance has been given to help Covid-19 patients recover, and strengthen health care centres to ensure that patients get healthcare in time, he added