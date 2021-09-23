Srirangapatna Dasara: DC conducts on spot inspection

A huge dais will be erected opposite Sri Ranganathaswamy temple, to hold various cultural programmes

Gayathri G R
  • Sep 23 2021, 00:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 00:16 ist
Deputy Commissioner S Aswathi inspects the place where cultural programmes will be held during Srirangapatna Dasara. Credit: DH photo

With three-day Dasara festival to be held from October 9, Deputy Commissioner S Aswathi paid a visit to Srirangapatna and inspected the spot, on Wednesday.

A huge dais will be erected opposite Sri Ranganathaswamy temple, to hold various cultural programmes on all the three days. The DC collected all the information regarding the preparations. She also inspected the wrestling arena at Senthil Kote and directed the officials to do the necessary arrangements.

She also visited the Banni Mantapa at Kiranguru and gathered the historical details of the Jamboo Savari held here. To a query, she said, “The government is yet to release funds for the Srirangapatna Dasara. The programmes will be planned based on the funds available. Priority will be given for local artistes.”

srirangapatna
Dasara
Karnataka

