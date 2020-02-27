SSLC prep exam paper leak: Head master betrayed trust, says Suresh Kumar

Commenting on the question paper leak of SSLC preparatory exams recently, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the Education department trusts teachers, but the headmaster failed to keep it.

He participated in an interaction with the students of Carmel Convent at Nanjangud in Mysuru district on Tuesday. Gagana, a student, asked, “The question paper of SSLC preliminary exam has been leaked. What will be the situation of students if the main exam question papers are leaked?”

Suresh Kumar said the question papers for the preliminary exams were dispatched to the headmasters of the respective schools three days in advance. “A few leaked the questions through mobile apps WhatsApp and Hello App. We will take suitable action against them. They would not be spared. The students should not get distracted over such incidents, but concentrate on studies. There is no chance of any leak in question papers for the main exams,”

he assured.

This year, the Education department has intentionally not released the format of the question paper, so that the students do not omit any chapter, he said.