Students fall ill due to food poisoning in Sedam, Bailhongal

As many as 52 students of Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential School in Kodla, Sedum taluk, and about 25 students residing in Backward Classes Pre-Metric Hostel for Boys at Harukoppa, Bailhongal taluk, took ill after consuming food on Sunday night and Monday morning, respectively.

All the children have been provided treatment and are said to be out of danger.

On Sunday night, at around 10 pm, 23 girl students of Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential School complained of vomiting, stomach ache and headache after they reportedly consumed contaminated water and food.

The affected students were rushed to Taluk Government Hospital in Sedam in a private vehicle.

The girl students were provided treatment and are recovering. There is nothing serious. Most of the students suffered from stomach ache, headache and vomiting, said Dr Naganath of the government hospital.

On Monday morning too, many students were brought to the hospital for treatment. As many as 29 students were provided treatment from morning till afternoon.

Social Welfare Department Joint Director P Shubha visited the hospital and enquired about the health of the children on Monday.

District Health Officer Dr Rajashekar Maali and ZP CEO Dr Girish Bodale visited the hospital.

Parents of many children rushed to the hospital after hearing the news of the students falling sick.

Bailhongal

In Backward Classes Pre-Metric Hostel for Boys at Harukoppa, about 25 students suffered from food poisoning-like symptoms after consuming breakfast on Monday.

Students had breakfast as per routine, but after a while complained of abdominal pain. Teachers got them treated at Primary Health Centre at Inchal. A few of them showed early signs of recovery, but some were admitted for treatment as complaints persisted.

All the students are recovering and are out of danger, doctors said.