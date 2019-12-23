‘Students to be provided with question bank'

Education department officials, along with teachers, have been striving towards improving the pass percentage and the overall results in the SSLC board examinations, said Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Kodagu, Peregrine S Machado.

“Various programmes such as reading rooms, special classes, workshops, preparatory exams and open book examinations are conducted in this regard.”

He was responding to the queries by students and teachers during the phone-in programme organised by Prajavani Kannada daily in Madikeri on Monday.

“This year, a question bank is being prepared for SSLC students and is in the stage of printing. The copies will be distributed to the schools within two days. The students and teachers are requested to utilise the same,” he said.

Apart from the questions pertaining to SSLC examinations, the DDPI also received calls on various issues related to education, to which the official assured of doing the needful after paying site visits.

Hurdle for Aadhaar enrol

President of School Development and Monitoring Committee, Beguru school, Ponnampet, said that the children are facing problems as there is no Aadhaar registration kit in the school. DDPI answered that the registration kit will be handed over to the school after the registration process in Balele is

complete.

Chitra Nanaiah from Biligeri village said that more than 30 children in the line houses in Biligeri, are forced to quit school and work for dialy wages. The DDPI assured of taking up action to bring the children back to the school.

Responding to the phone call by Shirangala government school SDMC President S H Krishna, DDPI P S Machado said that measures will be taken to repair the existing Shirangala school. The government has assured of sanctioning 10 Karnataka Public Schools to the district. Shirangala too, will get a Karnataka Public School, he said.

‘Misbehaviour’

A caller complained of physical abuse of children at Government Higher Primary School in Kadanga of Virajpet taluk. Also, Mathematics and Environment Science subjects

are not taught in school. DDPI assured of initiating disciplinary action against the wrongdoers. To another complaint against a school teacher who has been attending school in an inebriated condition, in a school in Basavanahalli, the DDPI said that disciplinary action will be initiated against the teacher.

Call from overseas

K H M Zaini, a person based in Riyad in Saudi Arabia and a native of Kambibane, made a phone call from Saudi and requested to reduce the quantity of homework for children in Kodagu, as power cut is a serious problem. The DDPI promised that the children will not be burdened with

homework.