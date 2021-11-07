Mangalore MLA U T Khader said that those who oppose Siddaramaiah are supporters of Godse and not the followers of B R Ambedkar, and have no right to question him.

“Those who burnt the Constitution prepared by B R Ambedkar are now engaged in spreading false propaganda against Siddaramaiah. The BJP should continue all the welfare schemes if they have concern for the SC/ST communities," said the MLA.

He said that the BJP should introspect before naming a circle in Surathkal in MCC jurisdiction after Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. “There is meaning in naming places after U Srinivas Mallya, who has contributed to the development of Dakshina Kannada. It is apt to name a place after freedom fighters,” said the MLA.

The MLA said the recent bypolls result was a victory of the people. “The BJP government reduced prices of petrol and diesel only after they suffered a setback in the election. However, no efforts have been made to check the rise in prices of essential commodities. Taking the prices of petrol and diesel above Rs 100 mark is the achievement of the BJP in the last seven years."

The government had reduced the prices after noticing public outcry. Rates of petrol and diesel are still higher than that of Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and China, he said.

