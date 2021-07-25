Three-hour traffic jam on Charmadi Ghat

To add to the woes, a landslide at the sixth curve of the Ghat hindered free movement of vehicles

DHNS
DHNS, Kottigehara,
  • Jul 25 2021, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2021, 23:40 ist
More than 2,000 vehicles were stranded in the traffic congestion more over three hours. Credit: DH photo

The travelers on the Charmadi Ghat had a harrowing time on Sunday with as vehicles were allowed on the route from Chikkamagaluru and Mangaluru side simultaneously. More than 2,000 vehicles were stranded in the traffic congestion more over three hours. 

To add to the woes, a landslide at the sixth curve of the Ghat hindered free movement of vehicles. The police and forest personnel had a tough time in managing the traffic.

A large number of vehicles tourist vehicles plied on the Ghat since it was a week-end. Moreover, movement of vehicles on Shiradi Ghat has been banned and therefore, the density of vehicles has increased on the Charmadi Ghat. Vehicular traffic is banned on Charmadi Ghat during night.

 

