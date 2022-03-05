Three persons found buried under landslide-hit quarry

Rescue teams have found three persons buried under the debris of the landslide-hit white stone quarry near Madahalli of Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district on Friday.
Corporators Hajeem Ullah (24) and Mirak (28) and helper Sarf Raj (18), who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, are the deceased.
Rescue operations are ongoing since 6.30 am with nearly 50 members, including NDRF, SDRF and Fire and Emergency Services, involved.
