Three persons found buried under landslide-hit quarry

Three persons found buried under landslide-hit quarry

Rescue operations are ongoing since 6.30 am with nearly 50 members

DHNS
DHNS, Gundlupet (Chamarajanagar Dist),
  • Mar 05 2022, 13:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 13:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Rescue teams have found three persons buried under the debris of the landslide-hit white stone quarry near Madahalli of Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district on Friday.

Corporators Hajeem Ullah (24) and Mirak (28) and helper Sarf Raj (18), who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, are the deceased.

Rescue operations are ongoing since 6.30 am with nearly 50 members, including NDRF, SDRF and Fire and Emergency Services, involved.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
stone quarrying
landslides

Related videos

What's Brewing

Malavika Sarukkai to mark 50 yrs in dance with new show

Malavika Sarukkai to mark 50 yrs in dance with new show

If Ukraine falls, Europe falls, says Zelenskyy

If Ukraine falls, Europe falls, says Zelenskyy

Women claim centre stage

Women claim centre stage

Decoding natural sounds of Pedro, a film festival hit

Decoding natural sounds of Pedro, a film festival hit

Legacy of an unusual woman: Rangubai Palace in Belagavi

Legacy of an unusual woman: Rangubai Palace in Belagavi

For women, leisure on a leash?

For women, leisure on a leash?

Kohli's 100th Test: Fan frenzy from Mohali Stadium

Kohli's 100th Test: Fan frenzy from Mohali Stadium

Name game in UP: 'Mulayam', 'Manmohan' vote for BJP

Name game in UP: 'Mulayam', 'Manmohan' vote for BJP

 