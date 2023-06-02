KSRTC sleeper bus damaged in elephant attack in K'taka

Window pane of KSRTC non-AC sleeper bus was damaged in elephant attack near Gundya in Dakshina Kannada

Puttur-Subrahmanya bus via Kukke Subrahmanya was plying towards Gundya when the incident took place on Thursday late night

DHNS 
DHNS , Mangaluru,
  • Jun 02 2023, 23:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 00:00 ist
The bus has been damaged. But none of the 22 passengers were injured, Shetty added. Credit: Specail Arrangement

Passengers of a KSRTC non-AC sleeper bus had a providential escape when a wild elephant attacked the bus near Gundya in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday night.

Puttur-Subrahmanya bus via Kukke Subrahmanya was plying towards Gundya when the incident took place on Thursday late night. KSRTC Puttur Divisional Controller Jayakar Shetty quoting the driver said the elephant was standing by the side of the road when the bus was passing through. Suddenly it rushed towards the bus and attempted to push the bus with its trunk and tusks. '

The bus has been damaged. But none of the 22 passengers were injured, Shetty added.  Range Forest Office (RFO) Raghavendra said that the forest officials were monitoring the movement of elephant in the area.

KSRTC
Karnataka
Karnataka Districts

