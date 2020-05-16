Woman tests positive for coronavirus in Davangere

Woman tests positive for coronavirus in Davangere

DHNS
DHNS, Nrupathunga  S K, Davangere,
  • May 16 2020, 13:36 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 13:36 ist
Representative image

A 65-year-old woman (p-1061) tested positive for COVID-19 in Davangere on Saturday. 

She is the secondary contact of a staff nurse (p-533), resident of Baashanagar.

With this, the number of positive cases rose to 89. Of it, two recovered, four died and 83 are active cases.

