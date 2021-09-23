Women's skill training at RUDSETI

Women's skill training at RUDSETI

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Sep 23 2021, 00:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 00:31 ist

RUDSET Institute, Mysuru, is offering skill training programmes for women in the age group of 18 to 45 years in October and November.

RUDSETI has invited applications for the skill training programmes, offered from October 21 to November 23 in Electrical Motor Rewinding, Mobile Phone Servicing and Men's Tailor.

The applicants must be residents of rural Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts, with a BPL card. The training programme is conducted free of cost, with residential facilities. Interested candidates can directly join the training at RUDSET Institute, Main Road, Hinkal, Mysuru - 570 030. Essential items like clothes must be brought for the stay at the institute.

For information, contact: 0821 - 2519 663, 88845 54510 or 98801 96581.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mysuru

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Wash women's clothes': Bail condition for rape accused

'Wash women's clothes': Bail condition for rape accused

Does my mask protect me if nobody else is wearing one?

Does my mask protect me if nobody else is wearing one?

MCC changes 'batsman' to 'batter' in Laws of Cricket

MCC changes 'batsman' to 'batter' in Laws of Cricket

Unacademy, Udaan, CRED on LinkedIn's Top Startups list

Unacademy, Udaan, CRED on LinkedIn's Top Startups list

NASA human spaceflight unit split reflects new economy

NASA human spaceflight unit split reflects new economy

Inside Facebook’s push to defend its image

Inside Facebook’s push to defend its image

 