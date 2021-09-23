Women's skill training at RUDSETI

RUDSET Institute, Mysuru, is offering skill training programmes for women in the age group of 18 to 45 years in October and November.

RUDSETI has invited applications for the skill training programmes, offered from October 21 to November 23 in Electrical Motor Rewinding, Mobile Phone Servicing and Men's Tailor.

The applicants must be residents of rural Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts, with a BPL card. The training programme is conducted free of cost, with residential facilities. Interested candidates can directly join the training at RUDSET Institute, Main Road, Hinkal, Mysuru - 570 030. Essential items like clothes must be brought for the stay at the institute.

For information, contact: 0821 - 2519 663, 88845 54510 or 98801 96581.