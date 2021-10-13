Zilla Panchayat school in Dakshina Kannada's Bolar transformed into smart school

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Lower Primary School at Bolar has been converted into a smart school under the Mangaluru Smart City Mission.
The modernised school was inaugurated by MLA D Vedavyas Kamath.
The school was renovated at an estimated cost of Rs 1.25 crore. The MLA said that roofing, indoor tiles, outdoor tiles, fans and tube lights had been changed.
Apart from taking up plastering and painting, new windows and doors have been installed. Toilets have been totally renovated while waterproofing of the rooftop of RCC building too has been completed, Kamath added.
A stage has been created for annual day programmes in the school. Electric equipment, water pipes etc, have been changed completely. A lawn has also been laid and saplings have been planted, the MLA said
Further, stormwater drains have been constructed and an outdoor volleyball court has been created. Electricity poles too have been installed.
The MLA said that to impart quality education, the school has been completely renovated.
Mayor Premananda Shetty, Deputy Mayor Sumangala Rao, Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation President Nithin Kumar, MUDA President Ravishankar Mijar and others were present on the occasion.
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
'Flying taxis to take to the sky in mid-2020s'
'Star Trek' star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin
Astronauts to simulate Mars base in Israeli desert
Illegal streams, merch bonanza: Squid Game grips China
'Bengaluru's water birds thriving, migratory vanishing'
IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 | DC vs KKR: SWOT Analysis
'Dress Bank' is fulfilling bridal dreams of the poor
DH Toon | Roll out a 'Minister Padhao' scheme