Karnataka exempts international returnees from home quarantine

Now, international passengers arriving in Karnataka with a negative RT-PCR test report need not have to undergo a 14-day home quarantine as mandated in the government’s August 7 guidelines.

As per the latest protocol issued by the Health department, international passengers arriving in the state will be exempted from the 14-day home quarantine if they submit a negative RT-PCR report for the test conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

The test report should be uploaded for consideration on the Air Suvidha portal registration along with a self-declaration form with respect to authenticity of the report (will be liable for criminal prosecution if found otherwise). The test report could also be produced upon arrival at the point of entry at an airport in Karnataka.

International passengers arriving without an RT-PCR negative certificate and wishing to seek exemption from home quarantine may also avail the facility available at the airports to undergo RT-PCR testing (where such provisions exist). The cost of Covid-19 test, if done, will be borne by the passengers themselves as per the rates fixed by the government.

International passengers arriving without RT-PCR negative certificate and not opting for RT-PCR test at airport (if facility is available)/ arriving at an airport where testing facility is not available will have to undergo mandatory 14 days of home quarantine.

If there are any symptoms within 14 days of arrival, the passenger has to self-report. For anybody arriving with symptoms, immediate testing will be done. Screening of all passengers will continue as it is currently being done.

A circular to this effect was issued by the Health department on November 13. The circular is based on the Union government’s November 5 guidelines.

Certain categories are exempted from quarantine even if they cannot produce a RT-PCR negative certificate. The circular says, “Only for compelling reasons/cases of human distress such as pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parent(s) with children of the age of 10 years or below and not having a negative RT-PCR report shall be permitted to self-monitor their health for 14 days from date of arrival in India. However, if they develop any Covid-like symptoms, they shall immediately seek medical consultation.”