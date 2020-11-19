Karnataka eyes $300 billion digital economy in 5 years

Karnataka eyes $300 billion digital economy in 5 years

It is also targeting to garner 50 per cent market share of India's biotechnology-economy by 2025

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 19 2020, 14:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2020, 14:05 ist
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI Photo

The Karnataka government said on Thursday it is aiming to mould the state into a $300 billion digital economy in the next five years.

It is also targeting to garner 50 per cent market share of India's bio-economy (biotechnology-economy) by 2025.

"One of the key goals of the State is to achieve 50 per cent market share of the national bio-economy target of 100 billion US dollars by the year 2025 and necessary steps have already been taken," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said at Bengaluru Tech Summit.

Deputy Chief Minister and the Minister for IT, BT and S&T, C N Ashwath Narayan said, "we will mould Karnataka from the present 52 billion dollar digital economy into a 300 billion dollar digital economy in the next five years."

Also read — Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020: PM Modi bats for local tech solutions to go global

This would be a strong contribution to the one trillion USD dollar digital economy target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Narayan said.

To realise the goal, the State government has instituted the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDM).

This is a technology mission to further accelerate and promote the growth of the State's digital economy, the Minister said.

"KDM will use the 'Invest India' model to build global linkages for promoting Karnataka's tech industry and enhancing the states brand equity," he said.

"With this initiative, we are targeting revenue of $150 billion in IT exports alone in the next five years," Narayan told the Summit, the State's flagship technology event.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

These shrimp can walk on land

These shrimp can walk on land

‘Harry Potter’ and the Prisoners of Quarantine

‘Harry Potter’ and the Prisoners of Quarantine

DH Toon | Madhya Pradesh to set up 'gau cabinet'

DH Toon | Madhya Pradesh to set up 'gau cabinet'

The Lead: A venture to teach students at govt schools

The Lead: A venture to teach students at govt schools

What did Europe smell like centuries ago?

What did Europe smell like centuries ago?

 