Karnataka facing Remdesivir shortage, no dearth of oxygen, says Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday said that the state was facing a shortage of Remdesivir, claiming that the drug was in demand owing to publicity. The minister added that there was no dearth for oxygen in the state.

Talking to reporters here, Sudhakar said that only eight to nine companies produce the drug and that all the companies had closed production between November 2020 and March 2021.

The minister said that steroid was more important than Remdesivir and added that the World Health Organization has taken the drug off the list.

Sudhakar, however, said that the state government will supply Remdesivir as per the demand.