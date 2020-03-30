Karnataka: Hospitals, pharma units exempt from lockdown

The entire health sector, including hospitals, clinics, and pharmaceutical manufacturing units are exempted from the lockdown, Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), has clarified.

“The Indian Medical Association has issued an advisory saying they are exempted from the lockdown,” Akhtar said in a statement. It has also been planned to designate Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital as an exclusive COVID-19 hospital.

“This is a contingency plan. Certain hospitals will be exclusive for the treatment of COVID-19. The advantage is that there will be no mixing of patients. We are designating certain blocks or hospitals that are separate from other buildings, to reduce the danger of infections,” Akhtar said.

So far, 350 beds have been identified in Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute campus, and 300 beds in Bowring Hospital for the purpose.

Waste disposal norms

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

In a circular, the Director of Health and Family Welfare has said that all biomedical waste related to COVID-19 treatment must be handled separately and the waste must be collected, segregated, labelled and packaged as per norms of the Central Pollution Control Board, before it is scientifically disposed of at a common biomedical waste treatment facility.

Following the Chief Minister’s flip-flops regarding food for the poor at the Indira Canteens, the BBMP has now said that it will provide free food at the canteens for daily wage workers and the poor. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be available at the canteens across Bengaluru. A public notice has been issued by BBMP that it will provide free food in Indira Canteen for daily wage workers and poor people from 7.30 am to 10 am, 12.30 pm to 3 pm and 7.30 pm to 9 pm.

The government has also set up a helpline - 155214. Those who call this number will be directed to the nearest food distribution point. It has also launched a website dedicated to all information regarding COVID-19: covid19.karnataka. gov.in.