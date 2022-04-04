AAP promises to change the system: Bhaskar Rao

Retired IPS officer B Bhaskar Rao joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here on Monday.

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia welcomed him into the party.

On the occasion, Kejriwal said, “AAP is not a political party, but a movement.”

He said he is confident that Bhaskar Rao will prove to be an asset to AAP and will strengthen its foothold in not just Karnataka, but the entire country.

Sisodia said, “Popular as people’s commissioner, Bhaskar Rao supported the people of Karnataka during the Covid crisis. He will help AAP strengthen its roots in Karnataka now”.

Speaking to reporters, Rao said, “I’m very impressed with the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, looking at the administration of Delhi in last 6-7 years.”

“My mission is to bring the good governance of Arvind Kejriwal to south India, especially in Bengaluru. There’s no dearth of anything, but quality leadership in Karnataka,” he said.

“The common people in Karnataka also wish for a change, because they are fed up with the traditional parties – people change, but the system stays the same,” he said.

Rao said the AAP promises to change the system. This is the kind of governance is needed all over the country. Karnataka is the most progress-oriented state in India, but there is plenty of scope for improvement in its administration, he said.

Rao had resigned from the police service in September 2021. The Karnataka government had accepted Rao’s resignation last Friday.

A native of Bengaluru, Rao belonged to the 1990 batch of the Indian Police Service and served in several important positions, including the post of commissioner of Bengaluru City Police.

