Big changes in Karnataka? Bommai dismisses speculations as 'media creation'

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said speculation that there will be some major political changes is “a media creation”.

“You create these things and ask questions,” Bommai told reporters who asked him if political changes will come up for discussion during the BJP core committee and executive committee meetings on December 28 and 29 in Hubballi.

“There is good coordination between the party and the government. In the coming days, we will give good programmes to citizens. We will go into 2023 and face the Assembly elections based on our work,” Bommai said.

Over the past week, BJP leaders have clarified that Bommai will continue as the chief minister. There is also speculation that a major Cabinet reshuffle is on the cards.

BJP national president J P Nadda is scheduled to attend the Hubballi meetings.

“We don’t have to reveal the politics that will get discussed. These are internal party matters,” Bommai said when asked if he will discuss reshuffling his Cabinet with Nadda.

Bommai also defended the decision to impose a night curfew from December 28 in the face of criticism that it will hurt businesses. “We’ve done it keeping health concerns in mind. And yes, we want business activities to continue at a time when the economy is picking up,” he said.

