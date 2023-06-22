BJP will stage 'satyagraha' if Congress fails to implement election promises, warns Yediyurappa

Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Thursday warned the Congress government in Karnataka that his party will stage 'Satyagraha' (protests) both inside and outside the Assembly, if it fails to implement the five poll guarantees before the Legislature session, and asked it to quit, if not able to fulfill the promises.

The former Chief Minister said he too will stage demonstrations in front of Vidhana Soudha, the seats of state Legislature and Secretariat in Bengaluru.

He hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his government for "unnecessarily blaming" the Centre regarding the supply of rice for the State's "Anna Bhagya" scheme, calling it an "unpardonable offence" and "betrayal to the people". "Purposefully, attempts are being made by Siddaramaiah (CM) and Shivakumar (DCM) to point fingers at the Centre with regards to rice. Central government is already giving 5 kgs of rice for free. If they want to give additional quantities of rice, the state government should purchase rice to make arrangements for its supply; instead they are making false promises," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, the Congress had given five poll promises, among them only the free bus service scheme for women has been launched and it is operational, amid a lot of hindrances. "If the other four guarantees are not implemented before the Assembly session begins, it will be inevitable for us to stage 'Satyagraha' inside and outside the House (Assembly). I'm also ready to stage a 'dharna' (demonstration) in front of Vidhans Soudha. So immediately they (Congress) should fulfill their poll guarantees," he added.

The Legislature Session is scheduled from July 3 to 14, which will also see the new government tabling a fresh budget.

Noting that the Congress government unnecessarily pointing fingers at the Centre is an unpardonable offence, the BJP veteran said, "the Centre had nowhere said it will provide rice to the state, so it is betrayal to the people on part of the state government, I condemn it."

Urging Siddaramaiah to fulfill the guarantees, without pointing fingers at the Centre, he said, if not the BJP will be forced to stage 'satyagraha' both inside and outside the Legislative Assembly and Council.

"We will do it. The Congress won with such a huge majority by betraying people, as they gave guarantee cards to every household. This Congress government which came to power through false promises, should fulfill the promises. If they don't have the ability, they should quit from power."

The BJP agitations will be planned by the party legislators and leaders, and every one of them will be participating in it, he added.

Yediyurappa, who has held the Finance portfolio in the past, said the Congress should have thought about the financial consequences before giving guarantees. "Implementing guarantees will lead to shortage of funds for developmental activities. There are already protests against the raise in power tariff. Congress is in a way enjoying power by troubling the people. I condemn it. People will respond to it."