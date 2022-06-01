Brijesh Kalappa, the face of Karnataka Congress on TV, quits

Congress leader Brijesh Kalappa has resigned from the party’s primary membership, attributing his decision to loss of “passion”.

Kalappa, a Supreme Court advocate, was with the Congress since 1997 and became its face on prime time news as the party’s spokesperson.

“I have been representing the party on Hindi, English and Kannada channels since the UPA years in 2013 for almost a decade and have clocked 6497 debates,” Kalappa said on Facebook. “Besides, the party has been regularly assigning political work to me which I have performed to the best of my satisfaction.”

Kalappa said he did his best to represent the party on TV debates. “Even at the worst of times for the party in the aftermath of 2014 and 2019 debacles, I have never felt enervated and lacking in energy and enthusiasm,” he said.

“But, in the recent past I have been finding myself lacking in passion, while my own performance has been listless and perfunctory,” he said.

“It is under these circumstances that I am left with little option but to resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and to end an association that began in 1997,” Kalappa said.

There is speculation that Kalappa may consider joining the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

It is said that Kalappa is upset with the party for not giving him his due. During the 2018 Assembly election, Kalappa had expressed his displeasure on being denied the ticket to contest from the Madikeri segment.