BSY hopes confidence motion will be voted on Monday

Jagadish Angadi
Jagadish Angadi, DH News Service, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 21 2019, 13:08pm ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2019, 13:19pm ist

State BJP President BS Yeddyurappa on Sunday expressed hope that confidence motion would be put to vote in the Assembly on Monday.

"The Supreme Court has clearly stated that the rebel legislators should not be compelled to attend the session. In such a situation, whip has no relevance. All eyes are on the Supreme Court. We will wait till Monday," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy should not delay proceedings. Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and Kumaraswamy have assured to put an end to everything on Monday. It will be unethical if they fail to keep up their promise, he said.

