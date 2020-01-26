BJP national organising secretary B L Santhosh has stated that the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act would be enforced within a week, followed by a “register of citizens”.

Delivering a talk on the citizenship law here recently, Santhosh said the Constitution does not proclaim India to be a Hindu nation. “We are a secular nation. But Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have Islam as the state religion. Will they give citizenship to religious minorities from this country? Can you imagine China or Iran granting citizenship to Sikhs? We are only implementing what Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar, Nehru, Indira Gandhi, etc had said,” he said.

He sought to assure all Indian citizens, including Muslims, would be “safe” once the CAA came into force. He predicted that another 800 militants would surrender in Assam in a week and that peace would soon prevail in Nagaland.