CM Bommai to meet party leaders to discuss cabinet rejig

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 07 2022, 14:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 14:03 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday arrived in the national capital to meet BJP central leaders to discuss cabinet expansion.

"I have sought an appointment with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda. During the meeting, I will discuss the demands made by some leaders about cabinet rejig," Bommai said.

However, he refused to comment on whether he will undertake cabinet rejig.

"I don't want to comment on media speculation," he said.

He also said he will meet union ministers to discuss state issues.

On river linking, the chief minister said before the state gave its nod, the Centre has to ensure sufficient share to Karnataka.

He will also hold a meeting with state MPs to discuss state issues to be raised in Parliament.

Bommai is scheduled to hold a meeting with legal experts to discuss inter-state water disputes on Tuesday.

