Complaint against Siddaramaiah for poll code violation

BJP Legal Cell state convener S S Mittalkod on Wednesday submitted a complaint to Hangal Legislative Assembly election officer against opposition leader Siddaramaiah for allegedly making baseless allegations against party leader late C M Udasi and thus, violating the election code of conduct.

Mittalkod has charged that Siddaramaiah, while speaking at an election rally at Mulagund village on October 16, has misled that voters by charging that Udasi was engaged in corruption when he was the chairman of the Sangur Sugar Factory. "This amounts to showing disrespect to the departed leader. Siddaramaiah, who is a lawyer himself, has intentionally made false charges despite the knowledge of the election code of conduct," he has said in the complaint.

He has sought legal action against Siddaramaiah.

"Siddaramaiah did not utter a word about corruption when he was the chief minister and did not even order a single inquiry. He has now given the statement for electoral gains and embarrassing the BJP candidate," Mittalkod has claimed in the complaint.