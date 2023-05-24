K'taka Assembly gets its first Muslim Speaker—UT Khader

Congress leader U T Khader elected as first Muslim Speaker of Karnataka Assembly

Khader had served as Deputy Leader of Opposition in the previous Assembly

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 24 2023, 12:08 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 12:42 ist
Congress leader U T Khader. Credit: DH File Photo

Former Minister and five-time Congress MLA U T Khader on Wednesday was unanimously elected as the new Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Khader (53) will be the first Muslim leader to serve as Speaker of Karnataka Assembly.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed Khader's name for the post of Speaker and it was seconded by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. As there was no other contender for the post, Protem Speaker R V Deshpande put the proposal made by the Chief Minister to vote, and it was unanimously adopted by the House.

As per convention, the ruling party's nominee is generally elected unanimously as the Speaker. Khader had served as Deputy Leader of Opposition in the previous Assembly and also as a minister in the past.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

U T Khader
Congress
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka Assembly

Related videos

What's Brewing

French Open men's singles: Three talking points

French Open men's singles: Three talking points

This Japanese mango is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg

This Japanese mango is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg

Le Mans: 100 years of man and machine, and midnight oil

Le Mans: 100 years of man and machine, and midnight oil

DH Toon | The many shades of Karnataka's 'Shop of Love'

DH Toon | The many shades of Karnataka's 'Shop of Love'

M S Dhoni says will take time to decide on IPL future

M S Dhoni says will take time to decide on IPL future

Yana: Nature lovers' heaven turns haven for foreigners

Yana: Nature lovers' heaven turns haven for foreigners

 