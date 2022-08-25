D K Shivakumar's aide Vijay Mulgund gets CBI notice

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar on Thursday said his close aide Vijay Mulgund has been asked by the CBI to appear for questioning on September 4.

"Not just him, some 70-80 people who have business links with me are under ED and CBI lens. All of them have been given notices," Shivakumar told reporters. "We're facing this legally."

Shivakumar said he has sought a year's time citing the 2023 Assembly elections. He also asked why no BJP MLA or minister is being investigated for disproportionate assets.

Mulgund, the KPCC secretary said, he would appear before the CBI and cooperate. "I don't know what case this is, but I've been called on September 4. As a law-abiding citizen, I'll cooperate. Earlier, I was called for an old IT-related case," he said. "This is political. Election is coming. Our president and his aides are being targeted," he added.