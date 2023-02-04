Don't close down VISP, H D Kumaraswamy asks Modi

JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy stated that Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant has provided livelihood to thousands of families. Now the Centre has decided to close down it. Kannadigas are still alive to fight against. The Centre must not take such a hasty step.

Addressing the party workers in the town on Friday after taking part in the on-going agitation by contract workers, here on Friday, he said the State government is making arrangements for the inauguration of the airport in Shivamogga by closing down the plant. What is the purpose of the airport then? He questioned and said MP B Y Raghavendra owes a lot to people of Bhadravathi taluk and this is the best time to return something back to them by saving the plant from the closure.

Recalling the past, he said Deve Gowda had opposed the handing over the plant to Steel Authority of India Limited during his tenure as Prime Minister and had attempted to rejuvenate the plant by investing Rs 650 crore. But due to the political conspiracy, Gowda had to step down from the top post.

He asked the Centre not to close down the plant for four more months. "We will come back to power and rejuvenate the plant."

JD(S) State President CM Ibrahim said, "if the Centre can't run the plant. Let it give it to the state government. We will rejuvenate the plant."

He taunted that BJP leader B S Yediyurappa's money is confined to advocates and not for the welfare of poor people. H D Kumaraswamy had waived off farm loans to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore when he was the chief minister. What has BJP done? he questioned.

MLC S L Bhoje Gowda, former MLA Sharada Poorya Naik, JD(S) candidate for Bhadravathi Assembly Constituency Sharada Appaji Gowda, District JD(S) Unit President M Srikanth, VISP Contract Workers Association President Suresh and others were present on the occasion.