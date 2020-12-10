Drop protests, come for talks, CM BS Yediyurappa tells farmers

Drop protests, come for talks, CM BSY tells farmers

Bharath Joshi
  • Dec 10 2020, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2020, 01:26 ist
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH

In the wake of continued protests by farmers’ groups in Bengaluru over the controversial farm Bills, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has urged farmers to withdraw all demonstrations and invited them for discussions with the government.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, he said that the government will not allow repeated protests in the state.

“It is questionable if such protests are held daily. There is no opportunity to organise bandhs again and again. Please cooperate with the government. If you have any reservations (on farm Bills), come let’s discuss them,” he said.

“Modiji is making special efforts to double farmers’ income. At such a juncture, holding such agitations that unnecessarily inconvenience people is not right. People will not appreciate it,” he said, urging farmers to withdraw all protests and padayatras.

Farmer groups in the state launched an indefinite stir against the controversial farm laws from Monday. The protests intensified after the BJP government got the controversial Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, passed in the Legislative Council with backing from JD(S).

B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka
Farmers protests
Farm Bills

