Gujarat Election result: 10-12 Congress MLAs to join BJP, claims R Ashoka

With the BJP registering a massive win in Gujarat, Revenue Minister R Ashoka claimed on Thursday that at least 10-12 Congress lawmakers would switch over to the saffron party in Karnataka where elections are due in April-May next year.

“Many are waiting to quit the Congress and join the BJP. Many of them are in touch with us, at least 10-12 people. Our high command will decide about this. It is guaranteed that there are people who want to switch,” Ashoka said.

Congress has no future in India and Karnataka, Ashoka insisted. “We’re seeing that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is taking Congress’ place. Congress’ votes are shifting to AAP. In Karnataka, if AAP manages to get 4-5 per cent votes, Congress will get decimated. Such is the situation in Karnataka,” Ashoka claimed.

Reacting to the Gujarat election result, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai maintained that it would have a “positive impact” on Karnataka. “This shows that people support an administration that has good governance. Gujarat has shown that there’s pro-incumbency. Winning seven times isn’t easy. For pro-incumbency, governments have to perform. And, it was PM Modi who laid the foundation,” Bommai said.

Defending the BJP’s loss in the Delhi civic body polls, Bommai said it cannot be compared with an Assembly election. “Being in power for 15 years in a local body is a big achievement in itself. There will be many local issues and the number of voters is small with a multi-cornered contest,” he said.

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa asserted that the BJP would win over 140 seats in the Karnataka election. “I’ve said before that we’re not dependent on any election result. We have our own strength here and the party has grown. We’re giving good administration,” he said, adding that the Gujarat result was “a big support and inspiration” to party workers.