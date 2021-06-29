'High-command will decide Vijayendra's candidature'

'High-command will decide Vijayendra's candidature'

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Jun 29 2021, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2021, 22:36 ist
B Y Vijayendra. Credit: DH file photo

District In-charge Minister B A (Byrathi) Basavaraj stated that the party high-command would take a call on fielding Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra, who is also State BJP Vice-president, for the assembly by-poll from Hanagal in the wake of the death of C M Udasi.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said, he has no idea whether Vijayendra would face the assembly by-poll from Hanagal or not and added that no such discussions had taken place.

He said, the chief minister, State BJP president Nalin Kumar Patil, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Haveri District In-charge Minister Basavaraj Bommai would hold discussions and select an able candidate.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

B Y Vijayendra
Karnataka Politics
Davangere

Related videos

What's Brewing

Could your face mask detect Covid?

Could your face mask detect Covid?

Which are India's most attractive employer brands?

Which are India's most attractive employer brands?

Covid-19 gives birth to modern-day heroes

Covid-19 gives birth to modern-day heroes

How Cinderella lost its feminist edge in hands of men

How Cinderella lost its feminist edge in hands of men

 