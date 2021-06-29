'High-command will decide Vijayendra's candidature'

District In-charge Minister B A (Byrathi) Basavaraj stated that the party high-command would take a call on fielding Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra, who is also State BJP Vice-president, for the assembly by-poll from Hanagal in the wake of the death of C M Udasi.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said, he has no idea whether Vijayendra would face the assembly by-poll from Hanagal or not and added that no such discussions had taken place.

He said, the chief minister, State BJP president Nalin Kumar Patil, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Haveri District In-charge Minister Basavaraj Bommai would hold discussions and select an able candidate.