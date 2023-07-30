I am not an aspirant for Karnataka BJP prez post, party leadership will decide, says C T Ravi

Senior BJP leader C T Ravi on Sunday said he is not an aspirant for the Karnataka state unit president post and the national leadership will decide on when and to whom it should be given.

Amid a buzz that Ravi, a Vokkaliga, would replace Nalin Kumar Kateel as the next state president, he said, "I have no information about it. At present I'm the former national general secretary, future is only expectation and aspiration, but I don't know anything about the future."

Ravi was responding to a question that he has been dropped from the post of national general secretary to be appointed as state president. The party reshuffled its team of Central office-bearers on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here, Ravi said the state president post is a responsibility that cannot be obtained by asking for it, and it is something that has to be decided by the party leadership, as to whom to give it and when.

"So, I'm clarifying that I'm not an aspirant for that post. Rest is all hypothetical, which cannot be answered," he added.

Kateel, the incumbent, has completed three years as the state party chief and is on an extension. BJP is yet to announce his replacement.

The party is also yet to finalise the names of the Leaders of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

Responding to a question, Ravi said the party had given him the responsibility to function as national general secretary for 2 years and 10 months, and that he always worked with a sense of being a BJP karyakarta and will continue to do so.

"In our party, no position is permanent till death, as I have been given several such positions and then dropped from it. I have been able to grow to this level. I was booth president 35 years ago, then became Hobli secretary, then became part of the district committee and Yuva Morcha and so on," he added.

Ravi lost his seat in the recently held Assembly polls in Karnataka.